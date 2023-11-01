Sheriff seeks help from residents in finding man with outstanding warrant

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community for assistance in locating Zacheriah Jones-McCombs for his outstanding warrant for violation of probation for robbery in the second degree.

The sheriff’s office said Jones-McCombs was known to frequent the Mary Street area in Binghamton.

Authorities described Jones-McCombs as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically at the link. All tips will remain confidential.

