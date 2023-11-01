Suspect arrested for antisemitic threats against Cornell University held at Broome County jail

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Patrick Dai, the Cornell University student accused of making antisemitic threats toward the campus, is being held at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said the correctional facility has an agreement with the US Marshall Service to house federal inmates when needed. Dai, 21, was taken into custody on Oct. 31 after making threats online to kill and injure students at the campus. The Associated Press reported Dai is a junior at the school and is from Pittsford, NY.

As of Wednesday morning, Akshar said Dai was being held in the medical wing under 24-hour supervision but did not go into detail about why he was held at that part of the facility. He said, however, that Dai will receive the same treatment and protection as any other inmate.

“Make no mistake, on a personal level, my strong support for the Jewish community, both locally and across our nation, remains unwavering and the entire Broome County Sheriff’s Office stands together against antisemitism, racism and hate in all their forms,” Akshar said in a news release.

The posts threatening deadly violence against Jewish students at Cornell University were discovered on GreekRank, a website where people write reviews for fraternities and sororities. One post specifically targeted the building that houses the university’s Center of Jewish Living and a Kosher cafeteria.

The charges against Dai carry a maximum sentence of five years in person.

