2023 ‘Coats for Kids’ drive concludes with more than 1,500 coats collected

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- WBNG concludes its annual “Coats for Kids” drive on Oct. 29. More than 1,500 coats were collected.

Director of Program Development for The Family Enrichment Network April Ramsay and Administrative Assistant Rachel Faulks joined Around the Tiers Thursday to talk about the drive.

The Family Enrichment Network is also organizing its “Adopt-a-Family” holiday program. Each year, the agency matches donations to deserving families enrolled in programming with donors.

The donors will receive wish lists for each child with age, clothing sizes, favorite colors/characters and more along with a few wants and needs. There is a $60 minimum per child. For more information about this, email Rachel Faulks at rfaulks@familyenrichment.org or call 607-723-8313 x891.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockefeller Center selects spruce from Vestal to be displayed in New York City
Broome Sheriff identifies person killed in Colesville crash
Sheriff seeks help from residents in finding man with outstanding warrant
Owners found not guilty in ‘The Colonial rape case’
Cornell student arrested for antisemitic threats against Jewish community held at Broome County jail

Latest News

7 more blighted properties to come down in Binghamton
With Excellus, Greater Good Grocery extends bus program benefits
Out of the Twilight Zone : Rod Serling finally receives monument, recognition in Binghamton
Kraham stresses importance of voting ahead of General Election
All 15 schools districts in Broome, Tioga counties to offer free meals for students