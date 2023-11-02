2023 ‘Coats for Kids’ drive concludes with more than 1,500 coats collected

(WBNG) -- WBNG concludes its annual “Coats for Kids” drive on Oct. 29. More than 1,500 coats were collected.

Director of Program Development for The Family Enrichment Network April Ramsay and Administrative Assistant Rachel Faulks joined Around the Tiers Thursday to talk about the drive.

The Family Enrichment Network is also organizing its “Adopt-a-Family” holiday program. Each year, the agency matches donations to deserving families enrolled in programming with donors.

The donors will receive wish lists for each child with age, clothing sizes, favorite colors/characters and more along with a few wants and needs. There is a $60 minimum per child. For more information about this, email Rachel Faulks at rfaulks@familyenrichment.org or call 607-723-8313 x891.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.