7 more blighted properties to come down in Binghamton

Sixth District Binghamton City Councilman Philip Strawn (left) and Binghamton Mayor Jared...
Sixth District Binghamton City Councilman Philip Strawn (left) and Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham (right).(Office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- On Thursday, Binghamton officials announced seven blighted properties that will be demolished.

Those locations are:

  • 4 Alfred St.
  • 28 Alfred St.
  • 21 Andrews Ave.
  • 11 Duke St.
  • 74 Evans St.
  • 192 Henry St.
  • 80 Liberty St.

The city said once the properties are demolished, the vacant lots will be incorporated into Binghamton’s Side Lot Program, making them available for purchase by neighbors. They could also remain as permanent green spaces for flood hazard mitigation. However, the 4 Alfred St. location will be used to expand Alfred Street Park.

“By tearing down these eyesores, we’re getting rid of the blighted properties that drag down neighborhoods, attract criminal activity and hurt nearby property values,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. “It’s another example of City Hall investing in our neighborhoods and delivering real results for the residents who live there.”

With this demolition, it brings the total number of demolished properties in 2023 in Binghamton to 13. The cost is $186,000 and is paid for by Community Development Block Grant funding. Gorick Construction will tear the buildings down.

The city acquired the tax-foreclosed properties from Broome County, preventing them from going to auction, the city said.

