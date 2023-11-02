A chill in the air

Cold, with a lot of sunshine
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 2, 2023
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High 44 (42-48) Wind SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 30 (28-34) Wind S 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy. High 54 (50-56) Wind SSW 10-20 G25 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower. 0-.05″ 20% Low 38 Wind SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. An early shower. 0-.05″ 20% High 54 Low 40

SUNDAY, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS: Mostly cloudy, a few rain showers. 20% High 54 Low 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain showers. 20% High 54 Low 42

TUESDAY, ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. 30% High 52 Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain showers. 20% High 48 Low 34

High pressure gives us some sunshine Thursday. It will be a cool day, but temperatures will climb

into the 40s today with 50s Friday and into the weekend.

A cold front will give us some clouds and a couple of showers Friday night into early Saturday.

We’ll have a similar forecast Sunday and into the new work week. Seasonable with clouds and

a few showers. A low tracking through the Great Lakes could give us a few more showers Tuesday.

