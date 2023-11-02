Democrats Pushing Forward with Plan to Bypass Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Military Promotions

By Stetson Miller
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Just as some members of Senator Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) own party called out the senator for holding military promotions, Democrats are pushing forward with a plan to bypass the holds.

Senator Tuberville has been holding the promotions of hundreds of military officers because the Pentagon will not end its policy of paying for travel when a servicemember goes out of state to get an abortion.

“I will keep my hold in place until the Pentagon follows the law or the Democrats change the law,” said Sen. Tuberville.

Senate Democrats are now trying to come up with a way to get around the holds. They have now drafted up a temporary resolution that would approve them all at once.

“We must we absolutely must ensure that our military is fully staffed and fully equipped to defend the American people. And it begins by confirming these vital nominations that are currently on hold,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“I’ve been talking about this with my colleagues for weeks now, but especially over the last week, you know, Democrats and Republicans coming together to pass a rule change that would essentially allow us to, you know, pass and approve all these folks in a block to get around the cloture vote requirement,” said Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-AZ).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will bring the resolution to the floor. To pass, it needs at least nine republicans need to vote with all Senate Democrats.

