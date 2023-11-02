Family donates CO detectors to save lives after son’s passing

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A family donated Carbon Monoxide detectors to the Broome County Health Department’s Healthy Neighborhoods Program and United Way today.

Binghamton native Lee Norris and his dog both passed away in 2018 from carbon monoxide poisoning. Over the summer, Lee’s family hosted a golf tournament to raise funds for carbon monoxide detectors. The detectors purchased were donated to the health department in honor of their son’s legacy. Lee’s mother Rosanne said that her son would be content with the work they’re doing in the community to make sure that lives aren’t lost because of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“I’m sure he would be very pleased, and I think it means a lot to the family, his friend, extended families and the community,” said Rosanne.

The detectors will be distributed to low-income households within Broome County.

The Broome County Health Department recommends the community tests its carbon monoxide detectors at least once a month and to not use stoves or ovens to heat your home.

Carbon monoxide is dangerous and some of the most common symptoms of poisoning are confusion, chest pain, vomiting, nausea, headache, weakness and dizziness.

The CO detectors can be picked up at the Broome County Health Department at 225 Front St, Binghamton.

