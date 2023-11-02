Gault Auto donates thousands to local organization

Binghamton (WBNG) -Ault Auto gave over 20 thousand dollars to the Carrie-On Breast Cancer Foundation.

On October 1st, Gault announced that they would give 100 dollars to the foundation for every vehicle sold during the month.

Thursday, Gault Auto presented the Carrie-On Breast Cancer Foundation with a check for $20,600.00 in the Toyota showroom in Binghamton.

The foundation started after Carrie Crowningshield passed away in 2017 from breast cancer.

Her parents wanted to help other people who had cancer in the area.

Carrie-On Cancer Foundation Trustee, Suzie Pupo says, “I appreciate Gault for everything they’ve done. Very very touched by how they’ve helped the community and this benefit.”

Gault Auto Gives Back has been donating to local organizations since 2017 and to date has given away over $1.25 million to local organizations.

