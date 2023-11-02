Kraham stresses importance of voting ahead of General Election

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Republican candidates for Binghamton City Council cast their ballots Thursday afternoon.

The Republican lawmakers voted at the Broome County Library, which is one of the many early voting locations in the county. They were joined by Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

Kraham, backing his fellow Republicans, said it’s important to vote for the right candidate.

“I think Binghamton residents understand that the person is more important than the party,” Kraham said. “At the local level, our candidates have a wide range of support. Democrats, Independents, Republicans, a coalition of common sense voters coming together to support the candidates that will deliver results for Binghamton.”

Early voting is open through Nov. 5. Kraham said he wants to remind all voters of the importance of participating in elections, even in an off-year.

“Remember the local races cause the local races, your city council member, your district attorney, your city court judge; that’s what’s going to affect you the most on a day-to-day basis,” Kraham said.

Mary Ann Callahan, Sophia Resciniti, Brian Nayor, Kevin Reily, Philip Strawn and Thomas Scanlon are the Republican candidates for Binghamton City Council. They will face Democrats Olmani Porter, Kinya Middleton, Nate Hotchkiss, Hadassan Mativetsky, Rebecca Rathemeil and Michael Dundon respectively. Robert Cavanaugh, a Democrat running to represent the third district, is unopposed.

The General Election is on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.