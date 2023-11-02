Milk carton packaging shortage

Binghamton (WBNG) - Many schools in New York are experiencing milk supply chain challenges due to a lack of paper cartons. The shortage is causing concern as milk provides protein and nutrition to children and families who might not otherwise have access. Now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced schools are authorized to provide alternatives to milk at school lunches if they can not provide milk.

Julia Raway, Registered Dietician with Broome Tioga BOCES, Julia Raway says, “We are looking at all the options to provide milk or pivot a little bit. But again we are still getting those plans in place. This is affecting all districts across the nation and in New York state.”

A statement provided by the Northeast Dairy Producers Association says they are working on the problem while also exploring alternative solutions to combat the issue.

They also add that the shortage could last up to the start of next year.

