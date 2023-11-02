Out of the Twilight Zone : Rod Serling finally receives monument, recognition in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Rod Serling was the architect whose vision and ideas laid the foundation for the critically acclaimed CBS series, “The Twilight Zone.”

The show, while only lasting five years and twice being canceled and revived, was groundbreaking in its ability to blur the lines between fantasy and reality, fact and fiction, while simultaneously delivering life lessons that fifty years later still apply to the world today.

Serling drew inspiration for many of the show’s most famous episodes from his experience as a youth. While his work inspired millions, the inspiration from that work comes from right here at home in Binghamton.

“As he himself said later in life he had a very deep-seated desire for nostalgia,” said Paul Gallagher, creator of the Twitter Feed, “The Night Gallery”.

“He had such a skill for communicating a desire for a simpler and better time, that even people who have never set foot in Binghamton and never will it connects with them.”

Rod Serling was born on Christmas Day in Syracuse in 1924. His family would eventually relocate to the west side of Binghamton.

According to the Rod Serling archive, he was seen as a class clown, dismissed by many of his teachers as a lost cause.

Serling often professed his pride for the city he grew up in, he once famously said, “Everyone has to have a hometown, Binghamton is mine.”

Arguably no one demonstrates the impact Rod Serling had on residents in the city better than Michael Pipher, the historian and archivist at the Rod Serling archive in the Bundy Museum in Binghamton.

Pipher, a self-admitted Twilight Zone fanatic, first met Serling back in 1970.

45 years later the archive was opened, where now fans from all over the world can come free of charge and experience a massive collection of nostalgic memorabilia, set props, and personal items from both Serling’s career and life.

“That first year we had over three-thousand people from 48 states that came to see the archive, that’s a testament in itself and it continues to grow,” said Pipher.

Yet for all of the accomplishments and achievements in Serling’s illustrious life and career, for decades there were no monuments or memorials erected in his memory.

Pipher says he and Helen Foley for years tried to get the city to dedicate certain landmarks in Serling’s name.

There were efforts to have the Broome County Forum renamed. two years ago, he says a petition was created to rename Recreation Park, “Rod Serling’s Recreation Park”.

Even with over 4,000 signatures, Pipher says they were told the city wouldn’t look at it unless there were 5,000 ultimately falling short of the requirement.

“We’ve got all these people of which Rod is world renown, statistics on TV shows that I love Lucy, Twilight Zone, and Jackie Gleason show are being shown every minute of every day throughout the world, there’s not a place or time that they’re not being aired,” said Pipher. “And we still haven’t been able to get anything done until that statue.”

Years of failed memorial attempts culminated in success in August 2022, after the foundation launched a fundraising campaign with the dream of building a Rod Serling statue in Recreation Park. That dream became a reality when Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announced a $50,000 grant to the foundation.

“I’m just thrilled beyond description, I just can’t wait for the dedication next year, it will be his 100-birthday next year, and we’re just thrilled to finally have something.”

As final preparations are currently underway for the unveiling of the Serling statue in 2024, Michael Pipher and admirers of his work, look to the future that at last, homage will be paid and Serling will continue to be a symbol of what greatness can come from his hometown, the city of Binghamton.

“We’re promoting Binghamton as well as Binghamton is hoping to keep Rod’s legacy alive,” said Pipher. “As long as Binghamton is here, Rod Serling is going to be part of it”.

