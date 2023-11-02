Owen Power gets tie-breaking goal early in third period as Sabres beat Flyers 5-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Power scored the tie-breaking goal early in the third period, Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists, and Brandon Biro scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2.

Casey Mittelstadt also scored and Alex Tuch had two assists to help the Sabres get their third win in four games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had a season-high 38 saves — including two from point-blank range in the third. Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers, who have lost three in a row and five of their last six games. Carter Hart gave up two goals on five shots and left the game midway through the first period with a ‘mid-body’ injury. Sam Ersson finished with seven saves the rest of the way.

