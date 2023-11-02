Sipple’s Tree Farm to not open for Christmas season due to frost

BAINBRIDGE, NY (WBNG) -- Everyone’s favorite time of the year is almost here, but unfortunately, Sipple’s Tree Farm in Bainbridge, NY will not open this year due to frost.

Sipple’s Tree Farm has been a family-owned and operated business for more than 100 years. The farm has been passed down for five generations now.

They started planting trees in 1974. The family said planting Christmas Trees is no small task as it can as much as 10 years for the trees to be ready for harvest.

“So as far as the trees go, we have to plan anywhere from eight to 10 years out of what we think the market wants,” said owner Randy Janinda. “Tehy’re barefoot, we’ll order them by the thousands.”

The trees grow anywhere from 12 to 18 inches a year so they hope next year the trees will be perfect for Christmas.

