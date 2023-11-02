Stretch of quiet weather continues

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 28-34

Friday: Sun and clouds. Windy. High: 51-56

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a sprinkle. Low: 37-43

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather continues tonight and Friday. Lows tonight drop into the 20s and low 30s. Friday will remain quiet with sun and some clouds at times. It will be a bit windy Friday with gusts of 25-30mph possible. Temperatures will get back into the low 50s Friday.

The weekend looks quiet with partial sun with highs in the low to mid 50s. A weak cold front tries to drop in Saturday and a stray sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out. The chance of rain is less than 20%. Overnight lows remain seasonable; in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week look a tad bit unsettled and could bring a shower or two. Highs will be in the 50s again. Even by Wednesday and Thursday we look to stay a bit unsettled. The chance of rain or snow showers is 30% Thursday.

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
