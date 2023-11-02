‘Treats for Troops’ is back for the 5th year

VESTAL (WBNG) -- If you’re looking to get rid of some Halloween candy, one Vestal business is helping to send it to those who can’t be home for the holidays.

For the past five years, Fairbanks Karate has been accepting donations of leftover candy and donating it to US service members.

The studio’s “Treats for Troops” program allows the community to donate the sweets and it sends them to an organization called “Soldiers Angels” in Florida. It then ships the candy to troops and veterans.

Fairbanks Karate owner Cathy Fairbanks said the studio sent more than 400 pounds of candy in 2022 alone.

She said her favorite part of the program last year was receiving pictures from the soldiers with their candy.

Fairbanks explained she loves making the children a part of the project as well.

“It’s really fun. We feel really great to help out the troops and one of the things is all of the kids get involved,” Fairbanks said. “Usually, when we get all the candy in, what we did last time is we got the kids out on the training floor and we dumped all the candy on them. So, we had a picture of these kids covered in candy and they enjoyed it knowing they were doing a good thing for others.”

There is a drop-off box located inside and outside of the studio. The studio is located at 608 Vestal Pkwy W. You can drop off candy anytime outside and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. inside.

Fairbanks will be checking the box two to three times a day to make sure the candy is not sitting out.

The studio is required to pay for the shipping of the candy and is accepting donations to help cover that cost.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.