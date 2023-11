JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Vestal girls’ soccer team fell in the Class AA subregional on Wednesday night, losing 2-1 to Section 1’s Somers in a neutral site game in Johnson City. Ava Schmidt scored the lone goal for Vestal in the loss.

