Vestal takes down Horseheads in straight sets in Section 4 Class A volleyball semifinal

By Jacob Russo
Updated: 2 hours ago
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WBNG) - With their season on the line, the Vestal Golden Bears went on the road and cruised past the Horseheads Blue Raiders in three straight sets to advance to the Class AA Section 4 volleyball championship. The Bears will take on the Union-Endiott Tigers in a neutral site game in Corning this weekend.

