12 Sports Athlete of the Week - Aubree Wenner

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Vestal Golden Bears took home the Section 4 Class B championship last weekend, and senior Aubree Wenner was a big reason why, scoring a hat trick to help her team to the 6-2 victory.

This is nothing new to Wenner though, as she’s been doing this all season long.

“It’s amazing. She makes my job so much easier. I love watching her dribble up the field, weaving in between girls,” says senior defender Madison Lilley. “Then we she actually puts it in the goal, it’s an amazing feeling for the whole team, everyone is just so excited for her.”

“It definitely helps having a great player like Aubree on the field,” said Reilly Storer, senior goalkeeper. “It makes me feel more comfortable on the field.”

If you ask her, Wenner isn’t worried about the past weekend, she’s laser-focused on the task at hand: the Class B state tournament.

“We all want the same end goal, and it’s to get that back to back this year,” Wenner said. “We’ve been working on communication, connecting passes, really helping the offense score, which will help us be solid in the back.”

Wenner is one of 10 seniors on this Vestal field hockey team, and while each of them leads in their own way, Aubree is one of the most influential on and off the field.

“I try to talk to everyone on the field, try to direct them. I always talk positive to them,” she said. “If they’re having a rough practice, I always pick them up.”

“She’s very explosive on the field. She gets everyone going,” added Lilley. “She gets the energy up, making sure we’re all having fun, being enthusiastic, and not slugging around.”

With a regional round matchup against Section 3’s Camden on the horizon, Wenner and the rest of the Golden Bears feel ready to make a run at a second-straight title.

“We’re gonna go in Sunday hungry. We really want that win,” Wenner said. “All the seniors, this is our last hurrah, so we’re really gonna give it our all.”

“Last year was a dream come true. We’re hoping to make it back to that state championship and finish what we started in 7th grade,” Storer added. “I’m excited to see what happens.”

If Wenner can score like she did last week, the Bears have a pretty good chance.

