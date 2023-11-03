Binghamton women’s soccer drops semifinal match against UMass Lowell 2-1 in overtime

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Hope Santaniello scored with 8:46 left in the second overtime period to give the UMass Lowell River Hawks the lead, and Binghamton was unable to find the equalizer, falling to the Hawks 2-1 in the semifinal round of the America East conference tournament.

The Bearcats opened the scoring in the second minute with a goal from Sophia Garofalo, unassisted. From there, the two teams held a stalemate for the rest of the first half, heading into halftime with the score 1-0 in Binghamton’s favor.

In the second half, the River Hawks broke through thanks to Julia Edholm, assisted by Chloe Layne and Calliste Brookshire. Once again, the teams could not break through to score to send the game into overtime.

After a scoreless first overtime period, Santaniello headed a corner in to give UMass Lowell the lead. The Hawks held on the rest of the way to get the upset over the top-seeded Bearcats, 2-1.

UMass Lowell will take on Vermont in the America East championship game on Sunday, November 5.

