Chicken Chicks in Endwell opens it’s doors

(Kevin Quinn)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Chicken Chicks celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday.

They offer seven wing flavors, a variety of salads, chicken tenders, spiedies and more. All sauces and salad dressings they offer are made from scratch, as well as the chicken tenders.

The idea of the establishment is to offer a variety of chicken wings in a family-friendly environment outside of a bar setting. The business is co-owned by William Budine and Charles Williams. Chicken Chicks is located on Hooper Road in Endwell.

“The concept came to me about 15 years ago with a catchy name, but I wanted to have a really good bar-style wing without going to the bar I wanted a family-friendly environment and when I met Charles, I knew he was the business partner I wanted to be with because we have all original recipes made from scratch,” said William Budine.

The business is open seven days at week, beginning at 11 a.m. Next week, you’ll be able to order on DoorDash.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sipple’s Tree Farm to not open for Christmas season due to frost
District attorney, defense attorney react to not guilty verdict in ‘The Colonial rape case’
Sheriff seeks help from residents in finding man with outstanding warrant
Sixth District Binghamton City Councilman Philip Strawn (left) and Binghamton Mayor Jared...
7 more blighted properties to come down in Binghamton
Rockefeller Center selects spruce from Vestal to be displayed in New York City

Latest News

Out of the Twilight Zone: Rod Serling finally receives monument, recognition in Binghamton
Visions FCU to host 2nd annual Veterans Expo
Man indicted for having $6,000 worth of drugs
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5am morning newscast.
CHOW says it is in urgent need of donations