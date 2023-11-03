Chicken Chicks in Endwell opens it’s doors

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Chicken Chicks celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday.

They offer seven wing flavors, a variety of salads, chicken tenders, spiedies and more. All sauces and salad dressings they offer are made from scratch, as well as the chicken tenders.

The idea of the establishment is to offer a variety of chicken wings in a family-friendly environment outside of a bar setting. The business is co-owned by William Budine and Charles Williams. Chicken Chicks is located on Hooper Road in Endwell.

“The concept came to me about 15 years ago with a catchy name, but I wanted to have a really good bar-style wing without going to the bar I wanted a family-friendly environment and when I met Charles, I knew he was the business partner I wanted to be with because we have all original recipes made from scratch,” said William Budine.

The business is open seven days at week, beginning at 11 a.m. Next week, you’ll be able to order on DoorDash.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.