CHOW says it is in urgent need of donations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Among the 62 counties in New York State, Broome County continues to rank in the top five for the most food insecure, according to CHOW Director Les Alysworth.

Aylsworth said local food insecurity has fluctuated since before, COVID-19 but skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Recently, NY State cut SNAP benefits, leaving families with a smaller safety net.

“I like to say “we’re here when there’s too much month left at the end of the money,’” Aylsworth said. “The goal of CHOW is not to create dependency; not to replace grocery stores. It’s none of that but it’s to give people a hand up when they’re in need.”

Aylsworth explained, the reality is anybody can face food insecurity, even if they have a source of income. For Alysworth, helping feed Broome and Tioga counties hits close to home.

He said as a child, he remembers what it was like to come home to empty cabinets and have to drink a lot of water at lunchtime to fill up. Now, he doesn’t want his community to experience the same.

“Being able to know that I can help people who are in my shoes as a kid, maybe not have to experience those things, maybe not have to go to school hungry, maybe not having to go to bed hungry,” Aylsworth said. “When you don’t know where you’re next meal is coming from, if you just think about that for a second and how scary it is, being able to be there for folks and give them just enough food to get them over the edge maybe, it’s huge.”

With the holiday season fast approaching, more families are in need and CHOW is in urgent need of donations to help combat that.

Lynne Green has been volunteering with the nonprofit since 2020. She said seeing how many people use CHOW and how she can help so many people is the best feeling. She hopes the community can find it in them to do their part to help hungry neighbors.

“You don’t need to think of just yourself, you need to think about other people,” Green said. “Even if you’re down or don’t have a good day, just go do something, just one nice thing for somebody. Before you go to bed each night, think of something that you really did good for somebody.”

Alysworth said CHOW is looking for donations of anything you would want or need in your kitchen cabinet.

For more information on how to donate food or money or if you are in need of food yourself, click here.

