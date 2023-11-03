A decent weekend for a change!

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a sprinkle or shower, especially north/northwest. Low: 28-34

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower, especially north/northwest of Binghamton. High: 50-55

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40-45

Forecast Discussion:

A weak cold front will be in the region Saturday, but it looks to hang up farther NW of Binghamton. This is going to keep our rain chances very low in the area. The chance of a few showers is around 10% near Binghamton, but slightly higher in the Finger Lakes and well north of Binghamton.

Sunday remains quiet, and dry, with highs around 50.

Monday and Tuesday of next week look a tad bit unsettled and could bring a shower or two. Highs will be in the 50s again. Even by Wednesday and Thursday we look to stay a bit unsettled. The chance of rain or snow showers is 30% Thursday, especially overnight into Friday.

