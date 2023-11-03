Elizabeth Church Manor receives Sensory Dispensary Garden Arbor

By Erin Lawlor
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Elizabeth Church Manor just received a first-of-its-kind “sensory arbor.”

The Sensory Dispensary Garden Arbor has multiple components. It features live plants for the patients to take care of: Guided meditation, music, a moss wall, a magnet wall and a garden with a dancing couple that the residents can move around.

There is also a table with an iPad to watch videos and FaceTime loved ones. Along the walls of the sensory arbor, there are also QR codes you can scan to show the residents educational videos on various things inside the station.

Activities Director at Elizabeth Church Kathy Metra built the garden to help residents with dementia, hoping it would spark memories.

“A person can make a difference but a team can make a miracle,” said United Methodist Homes COO Ronald Patti, regarding Metra’s work. “When I think of Kathy’s vision for what she wants to and what she has been doing with our approach here to our residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s, you can see she is trying to make a difference.”

Metra has worked on the project with horticultural therapists for the last year.

Fred Ellman, one of the therapists, called the project special.

“It brings the beauty and the magic of horticultural therapy into the community,” Ellman said. “It creates the potential for imagination as well.”

