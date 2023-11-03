Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle adding more stops to her 2024 tour

FILE -- Lauren Daigle performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, April...
FILE -- Lauren Daigle performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in New Orleans.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle is adding multiple dates to her 2024 tour.

According to multiple reports, Daigle’s Kaleidoscope Tour will be kicking off next year in North Carolina in February before wrapping up in June in Alabama.

Billboard reports that Daigle’s single “Thank God I Do” was atop its Hot Christian Songs chart in September and became one of seven hits to have led Hot Christian Songs for at least 20 weeks since the list launched in June 2003.

The 32-year-old singer is currently touring until the end of the year with scheduled stops in California, Oregon and Texas.

More information on tickets and tour stops can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockefeller Center selects spruce from Vestal to be displayed in New York City
Broome Sheriff identifies person killed in Colesville crash
Sheriff seeks help from residents in finding man with outstanding warrant
Owners found not guilty in ‘The Colonial rape case’
Cornell student arrested for antisemitic threats against Jewish community held at Broome County jail

Latest News

FILE - A worker cleans a jet bridge at Paine Field in Everett, Wash., before passengers board...
3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to cut engines mid-flight
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, background center, is cross examined...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
A former Memphis police officer pleaded guilty Thursday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols....
Ex-Memphis officer pleads guilty in Tyre Nichols death