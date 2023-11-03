Here’s how Proposition 1 will affect the Binghamton School District

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- When you flip over your ballot on Election Day, you’ll have more choices to make than between candidates.

Proposition 1 looks to remove the debt limit for small city school districts. Currently, small city school districts have a debt limit of 5% while the debt limit for all other schools is 10%.

A small city school district is defined as any city school district with a population of under 125,000.

One local school district that would be affected is Binghamton. Superintendent Tonia Thompson said borrowed money usually goes toward infrastructure improvements.

“Several of our buildings were built pre-1900 or just after the turn of the century,” said Thompson. “As time has gone on and requirements for teaching and learning have evolved, we have certain needs to make sure our facilities are 21st Century.”

Other needs for the district include more space for classrooms, support staff and to host community events.

“We need more classrooms, not just for the traditional classroom grade levels, but also spaces for our support staff to be right there in the building,” said Thompson. “We also have tremendous collaborations with other community organizations and we want to have spaces for them to easily connect with our students and our families.”

However, the Binghamton City School District is unable to formally endorse voting in favor of any political proposition.

The proposition is co-sponsored in the New York State Assembly by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) who said if passed it would put all schools across the state on an even playing field.

“Every school district apart from the small city school districts is allowed to have a 10% debt limit,” said Lupardo. “There are 731 school districts in the state of New York and just this small group of 57 has this limit of 5%,”

Proposition 1 will not be the only proposition on the ballot this Election Day. Voters will also vote on another that extends the debt limit for sewage projects.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.