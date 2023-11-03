‘Journey to Royal’ connects Johnson family heritage

Binghamton (WBNG) - On Thursday the Misty Falls Motion Picture Company screened the World War 2 film, “Journey to Royal: A World War 2 Rescue Mission.”

The film was both written and directed by Binghamton native Christopher Johnson. The screening was free for both veterans and their spouses.

The film is a hybrid documentary narrative feature that is inspired by Johnson’s great uncle, Royal Stratton, who died at the end of World War 2.

Johnson says one of the goals he used to motivate him to make the film, was to bridge that gap of uncertainty for he and his family.

“There was a gap in our family chain,” said Johnson.

“And for generations we wondered what happened to this man, whose widow still grieved him 60 something years on, this was my way of being a filmmaker of finding out who this man was through the people who served with him and to fill in that gap in the family chain and to fill out that history”.

Journey to Royal: A World War 2 Rescue Mission is available to watch online currently on certain streaming services such as the Roku channel and on prime video.

