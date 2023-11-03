Man indicted for having $6,000 worth of drugs

Nov. 3, 2023
DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Justin T. Baker, 36, of Sidney, NY, was arraigned on a sealed indictment.

The indictment charges Baker with a class D felony and a class B felony. The indictment alleges Baker had around $6,000 in fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to sell it while in the Village of Sidney on Sept. 11.

Baker pleaded not guilty to the crime. He was released under the supervision of the Delaware County Probation Department in accordance with New York State bail laws.

He is facing up to nine years in prison.

