A more seasonable Storm Track 12 Forecast

A gusty south windy
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Windy. High 54 (50-56) Wind SSW 10-20 G25 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower. Breezy. 0-.T” 20% Low 38 (34-40) Wind SW 10-15 G20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower. 0-.05″ 20% High 52 (48-54) Wind SW 3-8 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-T” Low 38 Wind NW 3-8 mph

SUNDAY, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS: Partly cloudy. High 54 Low 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy, night rain showers. 20% High 54 Low 44

TUESDAY, ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. 30% High 54 Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. 20% High 50 Low 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. 30% High 48 Low 34

Not a bad day Friday, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. It’s going to be windy,

but we won’t be as cold as we’ve been recently. A weak cold front dipping in from

the north will give us some clouds and a couple of showers tonight and Saturday.

We’ll have a similar forecast Sunday and into the new work week. Seasonable with clouds and

a few showers. A low tracking through the Great Lakes could give us a few more showers Tuesday.

A few showers Wednesday with seasonable temperatures. Another low will give us some

cloud and showers Thursday. We will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 40s

and low 50s.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District attorney, defense attorney react to not guilty verdict in ‘The Colonial rape case’
Sipple’s Tree Farm to not open for Christmas season due to frost
Sheriff seeks help from residents in finding man with outstanding warrant
Rockefeller Center selects spruce from Vestal to be displayed in New York City
Sixth District Binghamton City Councilman Philip Strawn (left) and Binghamton Mayor Jared...
7 more blighted properties to come down in Binghamton

Latest News

No major concerns
Stretch of quiet weather continues
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Stretch of quiet weather continues
wbng
A chill in the air
Temperatures slowly rebound
First snow of the season for some behind us; is there more sun in front?