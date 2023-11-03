A more seasonable Storm Track 12 Forecast

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Windy. High 54 (50-56) Wind SSW 10-20 G25 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower. Breezy. 0-.T” 20% Low 38 (34-40) Wind SW 10-15 G20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower. 0-.05″ 20% High 52 (48-54) Wind SW 3-8 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-T” Low 38 Wind NW 3-8 mph

SUNDAY, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS: Partly cloudy. High 54 Low 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy, night rain showers. 20% High 54 Low 44

TUESDAY, ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. 30% High 54 Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. 20% High 50 Low 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. 30% High 48 Low 34

Not a bad day Friday, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. It’s going to be windy,

but we won’t be as cold as we’ve been recently. A weak cold front dipping in from

the north will give us some clouds and a couple of showers tonight and Saturday.

We’ll have a similar forecast Sunday and into the new work week. Seasonable with clouds and

a few showers. A low tracking through the Great Lakes could give us a few more showers Tuesday.

A few showers Wednesday with seasonable temperatures. Another low will give us some

cloud and showers Thursday. We will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 40s

and low 50s.

