Visions FCU to host 2nd annual Veterans Expo

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Visions Federal Credit Union will host its second annual veterans expo at the Visions Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton on Nov. 6.

More than 30 organizations will be present at the event, showing getting veterans into nature, getting them involved with the Red Cross and making them aware of the various free programming available to them and more.

The event is free and you will not need to register.

