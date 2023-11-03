Windsor, Lansing, move on to Section 4 Class B volleyball championship after advancing out of pool play

WINDSOR, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Windsor Black Knights and the Lansing Bobcats will face off in the Section 4 Class B championship this weekend after they finished in the top two in semifinal pool play over the Oneonta Yellow Jackets and the Susquehanna Valley Sabers on Thursday night.

Results from pool play:

Lansing: 6-0

Windsor: 4-2

Susquehanna Valley: 2-4

Oneonta: 0-6

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.