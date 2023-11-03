Winter weather alerts: Knowing the difference between them

(WBNG) -- Winter is quickly arriving to the Southern Tier, and with that also comes winter weather watches, warnings and advisories. But what exactly do each of these terms mean?

Starting with a watch, that means that there is potential for winter weather 36 to 72 hours out. It is important to note that a watch does not mean a winter event will occur, rather the conditions are looking likely.

A warning is issued within 12 to 36 hours of an event. When a warning is issued, conditions will be dangerous, whether it be heavy snow or very cold wind chills.

An advisory is when there is a slight impact to travel due to snowfall, mixed precipitation, or cold temperatures.

While there are many different types of weather, the two big weather events that occur here in the Southern Tier are winter storms and wind chill events. The National Weather Service will typically issue a Winter Storm Watch or Wind Chill Watch within 36 to 72 hours of potential weather.

For more information, head over to the National Weather Service website.

