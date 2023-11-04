Delhi moves on to Section 4 Class D championship game with 27-0 win over Newark Valley

Delhi Football
Delhi Football(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT
CONKLIN, N.Y. (WBNG) - In the semifinal round of the Class D tournament, the Delhi Bulldogs rolled past Newark Valley 27-0 at Susquehanna Valley High School to earn a spot in next week’s title game.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-0 lead after the first behind one rushing and one passing touchdown. Delhi held the Cardinals’ offense in check the whole way, not allowing Newark Valley to move the ball efficiently at any point throughout the contest.

With the win, the Bulldogs move on to the Class D championship game, where they will battle the number one seeded Tioga Tigers.

