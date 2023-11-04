Family reunited with elderly dog following social media frenzy

A family in Duncan is reunited with their lost fur friend following a wild frenzy.
By Tyler McClelland, Cole Brumbelow and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - A 14-year-old Labrador is back home with her family thanks to the help of social media.

“It’s amazing the love that people have for Miss Bella,” Suzann Hlavaty said.

Bella has been now dubbed “Bella of the Ball,” after a social media frenzy led to her being found three days after she went missing.

The Hlavaty family was about to sit down for dinner when they realized the side gate had been blown open and Bella, one of their five dogs was missing.

“We go into the backyard, she can’t hear very good, she can’t see very good, and we’re all just going different directions scrambling and trying to find her,” Hlavaty said.

When there was no sign of her the next day, they shared a post of her disappearance on social media and it went viral.

“It’s just crazy amazing many people brought their ATVs, horseback, side-by-sides, walked the fields,” said Hlavaty. “We don’t know, we don’t know the majority of these people.”

Monday rolled around and Bella was still missing.

“I just told Mayci, ‘Just take me home, I just wanna go lay down, I don’t think we are gonna find her, I just think it’s over,’” Hlavaty said.

However, people were still looking, including Shana Bishop and her daughter Elli.

“We were on our way to dance, and it wasn’t our normal route,” Bishop said “And so I told Elli, my daughter, I said, ‘I think that’s Bella,’ So we pulled my car into the ditch, and she got out and ran to her first, Bella took a step and then she just collapsed.”

Bishop and her daughter stayed with the exhausted Bella. While she wouldn’t touch the food they offered, she drank water out of Bishop’s hand.

When they were sure it was her, they made the call to the Hlavaty family.

Bella came home, but she didn’t return unscathed. She sustained an injury to her paw, a hole on her side, and some other cuts and scrapes.

When she wouldn’t eat at the vet, they brought Bella her favorite snack, a bag of burgers from Braum’s.

She’s now recovering at home and enjoying her newfound stardom with people from all over, including Australia, sharing the story.

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out of the Twilight Zone: Rod Serling finally receives monument, recognition in Binghamton
Chicken Chicks in Endwell opens it’s doors
Man indicted for having $6,000 worth of drugs
Sipple’s Tree Farm to not open for Christmas season due to frost
BHS
Here’s how Proposition 1 will affect the Binghamton School District

Latest News

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
Restaurant closes after owner receives $40K energy bill
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
Israeli strikes kill multiple civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone, as Blinken seeks more aid
Ed Hendrickson is days away from his 103rd birthday and people from around the country are...
WWII veteran receives hundreds of birthday cards for his 103rd birthday
FILE - This Saturday, Jan. 8, 2005 file photo shows Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C. A...
Suspect charged for allegedly driving through nuclear station gate, sheriff says