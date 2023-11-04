Lucky gambler hits $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot in Las Vegas

A lucky slot player at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot.
A lucky slot player at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot.(IGT)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A lucky gambler at a Las Vegas Strip casino is now a millionaire thanks to hitting a Megabucks jackpot.

According to IGT, the winner, who wished to remain anonymous, hit the massive jackpot worth $12,185,766 while playing the Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine at the Excalibur hotel-casino.

IGT notes that the jackpot was hit on Oct. 18, and it marked the fourth time a Megabucks jackpot was hit in Nevada this year.

In August, a visitor from California won $10.1 million on a $5 bet while playing Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at the Aria hotel-casino.

In July, a Las Vegas man turned a $40 bet into $10.5 million thanks to a Megabucks jackpot.

And in April, a guest at a property in the Reno area turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after hitting a Megabucks jackpot.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sipple’s Tree Farm to not open for Christmas season due to frost
District attorney, defense attorney react to not guilty verdict in ‘The Colonial rape case’
Sheriff seeks help from residents in finding man with outstanding warrant
Sixth District Binghamton City Councilman Philip Strawn (left) and Binghamton Mayor Jared...
7 more blighted properties to come down in Binghamton
Out of the Twilight Zone: Rod Serling finally receives monument, recognition in Binghamton

Latest News

Linda Jackson, Nick Burlingame, Larry Coppola
Three candidates vying to be the next mayor of Endicott
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo kick off the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
Three candidates vying to be the next mayor of Endicott
FILE - James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Heaps, a...
Judge says ex-UCLA gynecologist can be retried on charges of sexually abusing female patients