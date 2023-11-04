Maine-Endwell cruises past Norwich to keep undefeated season going into Section 4 championship game

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Maine-Endwell Spartans came out firing in the Section 4 Class B semifinal game against Norwich, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter to go up 21-0.

They kept it going from there, scoring two more touchdowns before halftime to make it 35-0 at the break. They added a 29-yard field goal to make it a 38-0 ballgame. Norwich was able to muster up a touchdown, but that’s as far as they’d get, 38-7 was the final score.

The Spartans advance to the Section 4 Class B championship game next weekend, where they’ll face off with other semifinal winner Owego.

