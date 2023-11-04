New York Special Olympics hosts Binghamton Polar Plunge Fundraiser

CHENANGO FORKS, NY (WBNG) -- The New York Special Olympics hosted the Binghamton Polar Plunge Fundraiser at Chenango Valley State Park on Saturday.

Over 150 people came out to get ‘Freezin for a Reason’ by sliding, jumping or marching into the cold water with athletes from the Broome Tioga Panthers.

Our biggest team is the Broome Tioga Panthers,” said Special Olympics of New York Director of Development Michaela Darbyshire. “They raised over 6,000 dollars for the event today. Just seeing how they interact with our athletes is really what it’s all about.”

The New York Special Olympics raised over $29,000 for athletes, surpassing their goal of $20,000. The money raised from the event will go back to the athletes so that they can compete at no cost to them or their families.

This is the second time the polar plunge has been brought back following a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

