Pretty quiet stretch of weather

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 39-45.

Sunday: Partial sunshine. High: 46-52.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy early, with increasing clouds late. Low: 30-37.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. High: 53. Low: 47.

Election Day: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers. High: 58. Low: 35.

Wednesday: Partial sun. Cooler. High: 45. Low: 38.

Thursday: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 50. Low: 40.

Friday: Cloudy with slight shower chances. High: 47. Low: 36.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 45. Low: 31.

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet conditions overnight, with lows in the lower 40s under cloudy skies.

Some sunshine will peak through the clouds on Sunday, with highs reaching the low-50s. Sunday night will see partly cloudy skies early, before increasing clouds ahead of a weak front Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will see cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. Highs on Monday will climb into the low-50s, with highs on Tuesday climbing to near 60. A cold front will pass the region overnight, which will lead to slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday will see clouds once again with highs approaching 50. There will be a slight risk of showers, but it should remain dry for most. Conditions remain similar with highs in the mid-40s for Friday.

The weekend will see some partial sunshine and highs in the mid-40s.

