Suspect damages business, gets arrested in Ithaca

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress on the 500 block of West State Street at a local business on Nov. 1 around 4 a.m.

According to a news release, when officers arrived on the scene, it was learned that an unknown suspect had damaged a window to the front of the business and entered. The suspect fled before the police arrived.

The Ithaca Police Department noted, that the suspect collected various items and moved them outside the business before returning to take more items.

The suspect, who police identified as Richard M. Howells, 30, from Ithaca, was found by officers shortly after near the business and was taken into custody without incident.

Howells was charged with burglary in the third degree, a class D felony. He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court before being released on his own recognizance and set to appear in court at a later date.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via its anonymous email tip address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.