Three candidates vying to be the next mayor of Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - When it comes to the race for Endicott mayor, all three have roots in the village. In fact, all have experience as a trustee.

”As a trustee, I enacted eight local laws just in one year,” said current mayor Linda Jackson. “So I really was a busy person. Then when the opportunity came to be mayor, I thought well I’ll give it a try.”

“My children grew up here. I’ve just been very involved in the community my entire life,” said Democratic Candidate Larry Coppola.

”I’m raising my kids here, my wife’s here, we own a home here and I’m running a business here in Endicott,” said Republican Candidate Nick Burlingame.

All stress that infrastructure is a focus, specifically the water supply . Discolored water has affected the community for years.

According to the sitting mayor, Jackson, the chlorine is mixing with the iron in the current one well.

“Our flushing has got our calls down by 60 percent, but that’s not enough,” said Jackson. “We’ve got a new filter system ordered for our Ranney Well, the only well we have at the moment.”

She said a second well is picked out and all paid for. However, they’re waiting for a permit from the Susquehanna River Basin.

Candidate Burlingame said he wants to elevate the issue.

“We have done, in the last year or two, a lot of proactive things,” said Burlingame. “I plan on continuing on that path and work with our water department, the health department, see whatever we have to do to make sure our residents and surrounding residents have clean water.”

Candidate Coppola said the focus should be on completely revitalizing the supply rather than spending an excessive amount of time repairing the issue.

”They need the assistance, and unfortunately, that means money,” said Coppola. “The mayor’s biggest job is to get hold of state, federal, county officials and try to raise funds.”

Reflecting on recent crime , all three highlight strategies to tackle the issue. Coppola said installing cameras in the Washington Avenue parking lot areas could help.

“It would enhance their ability to cover those areas,” said Coppola. “It will be really difficult to enlarge the police force, but I would look at every possible way to do that.”

Burlingame said more money needs to be allocated to the cause.

”We’ve had shootings, stabbings, homicides,” said Burlingame. “We need to invest in our Endicott Police Department, work with partnering agencies.”

Meanwhile, Jackson said she has picked up on a lot of domestic calls.

“It is a problem. Our police are working on it with our stratified policing,” said Jackson. “We have deescalated a whole lot more than you’ve ever heard of.”

When it comes to incidents, they say a cohesive partnership needs to exist between the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and Endicott PD . Burlingame said to foster a relationship that lets the two work together.

“They know what they have to do. It should not be the mayor’s role to be putting a wedge between the sheriff’s department and the Endicott Police Department,” said Burlingame.

“In order for crime to be taken down throughout Broome County, all the police departments have to work together,” said Coppola. “Policemen in communities know their community, they know their people.”

”We do pay Broome County taxes for the sheriff and we pay New York state taxes for the state troopers,” said Jackson. “They do belong here in the village, definitely they belong here. It’s just if they’re going to run a sting operation or a big operation of targeting, it would just be better if we work together.”

All three stress for a race like this, every vote counts on November 7th.

“I just know Endicott can be better than it is, and it deserves better,” said Burlingame.

“So there’s a lot going on and I just don’t want to give up,” said Jackson. “Vote for yourself, vote for an Endicotter.”

“If you don’t like what’s going on, find out what’s going on and vote intelligently,” said Coppola.

