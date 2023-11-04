Tioga beats Walton 63-16 to advance to Section 4 Class D championship game

Tioga Football
Tioga Football(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT
CONKLIN, N.Y. (WBNG) - The one-seed Tioga scored 35 points in the first half on their way to a huge win over the Walton Warriors on Saturday in the Section 4 Class D semifinals.

A punt return touchdown early in the first quarter, followed by a two-point conversion, opened up the scoring and put Tioga up 8-0 in the first. The Warriors responded with a touchdown and two-pointer of their own before the end of the first, making it 8-8 heading into the second.

But from there, it was all Tigers, as they scored four touchdowns in the next 12 minutes to give themselves a 35-8 lead at the half. They continued to roll in the second, winning big over Walton, 63-16.

With the win, Tioga will square off with the two-seed Delhi in the section championship next weekend.

