WBNG and Tioga State Bank host 7th annual No Shave November/Cure the blue hybrid 5K

By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDWELL, NY (WBNG) -- WBNG and Tioga State Bank hosted their seventh annual No Shave November / Cure the Blue Hybrid 5K at Highland Park on Saturday.

The event is intended to bring awareness and raise funds for men’s prostate cancer. Participants in the race were able to run or walk around Highland Park.

“It’s a good feeling to get people out and raise that awareness for health,” said President and CEO of Tioga State Bank Bob Fisher. “It’s great to see the community support the event.”

After the 5K, participants were treated to a breakfast consisting of pancakes and sausage.

All registration proceeds will benefit Cure the Blue and Tioga State Bank matched up to the first 100 registrations.

Booker Edgerson, a retired Buffalo Bills football player and a two-time survivor of prostate cancer, partnered with Tioga State Bank to help raise money. Edgerson also started the Cure the Blue Foundation to help raise money to fight prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is often treatable when detected early so it is important for men to get checked out.

