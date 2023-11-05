Binghamton Bearcats Women’s Basketball 2023-2024 Season Preview

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University Women’s basketball team ended their 2022-2023 season in the America East quarterfinal. Which isn’t exactly how they wanted things to end. Now, as they head into 2023-2024 with a ton of returning talent on the roster, the team couldn’t be more excited to get the season underway.

“We’re all really pumped to be together as a team on the court in a game together,” said junior forward Genevieve Coleman. “We’ve been practicing for four months, every single day. So to finally showcase everything we’ve been working on for those last four months is really exciting. "

“I think the excitement level is high. Especially with all those returners coming back, the natural-born leaders, have been able to guide everyone through the preseason and summer,” added senior guard Denai Bowman. “It’s been great. So I’m excited to see what we do on the court.”

Having four starters from last season returning really does have a huge impact on team chemistry. The Bearcats did also add a bunch of newcomers, with four new freshmen joining the team. So having the returning experience will really help the new players get acquainted with the college game quickly.

“It’s great. They’ve done a great job with their leadership to bring along the younger players,” said head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord. “So the depth is good, and the chemistry is good. Because they know the foundation is what’s most important.”

“We just talk, communicate, help them through everything,” Coleman added. “I feel like the upperclassmen, especially me and a few other girls, really key in on telling them what’s good, what’s bad, to help them learn quickly and understand what it’s like to play at this level.”

Binghamton was picked to finish fourth in the America East this year according to the conference’s preseason poll. But preseason polls aren’t really a concern for the Bearcats, they’re more focussed on the end result.

“You want to strive for what happens at the end. You don’t look too far ahead though,” said Shapiro Ord. “Keep it big picture. Try to keep it one possession at a time, one day at a time, getting better. And really focusing on the process. "

The Bearcats opened their season on Friday against a Division 2 opponent, Roberts Wesleyan, where they earned a win. They’ll have one more D2 game against Bloomsburg on Monday the 6th before welcoming in their first Division 1 opponent, the Siena Saints, on November 9th.

