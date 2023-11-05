Gusty winds to start week

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 28-36.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. High: 48-53.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Wind gusts near 30 MPH. Chance of rain 60%. Low: 40-47.

Election Day: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. High: 58. Low: 36.

Wednesday: Partial sun. Cooler. High: 43. Low: 37.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 52. Low: 39.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 49. Low: 34.

Veteran’s Day: Sun and clouds. High: 44. Low: 30.

Sunday: Cloudy and cool. High: 43. Low: 29.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will begin to thicken throughout the night, although it will remain dry. Lows will be chilly, with temperatures falling into the low-30s, with some spots falling to the upper-20s.

Clouds will remain for Monday, with only a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures will climb to the low-50s. A warm front will start to approach the region Monday night, leading to rain showers and a breezy south wind, with sustained winds around 15-25 MPH, and gusts nearing 30. Rainfall will be around .1″.

Election Day will see light lingering rain, before drying out the rest of the day. Highs will be about ten degrees, with highs hovering near 60. A cold front will move across the region Tuesday night, allowing colder air to move in for Wednesday. Highs will only be in the low-40s under cloudy skies.

Another warm front approaches Thursday, leading to scattered showers, and temperatures reaching the low-50s. A cold front crosses, and once again brings cooler air, but drier air as well for Friday, with highs in the upper-40s.

Veteran’s Day will see sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds increase for Sunday, with highs once again remaining in the low-40s.

