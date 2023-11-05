Truck crashes through Bridal Emporium in Endwell

bridal emporium crash
bridal emporium crash(WBNG)
By Natalie Moses
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENDWELL, NY (WBNG) -- The Bridal Emporium in Endwell suffered a vehicular crash into the shop early Sunday morning.

According to the shop’s Facebook page, the crash caused major damage to the structure of the building and it had no choice but to close until further notice.

Good morning, Due to a vehicular accident that occurred early this morning unfortunately causing major damage to the...

Posted by Bridal Emporium on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Pictures shared by a viewer of the crash show that the truck crashed right through the Endwell shop. The viewer also said that the crash caused the traffic signal to come down.

According to Broome County Dispatch, there were no reported injuries.

