2023 General Election information

Voters will take to the polls Tuesday and vote for the candidate they think is best.

In New York State, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. If you don’t know where your polling place is, you can look it up by following this link. You must be registered to vote in order to participate in the election.

All voters in Broome County will vote for Broome County District Attorney and New York State Supreme Court Sixth Judicial District. Voters in Binghamton will vote for Binghamton City Court Judge and members of the city council. In Endicott, voters will select the mayor and trustees. Meanwhile, in Vestal, voters will pick their town supervisor and council members. There are also several races, most of them uncontested, in the Town of Union, Colesville, Dickinson and Windsor.

If you live in Broome County, you can take a look at a sample ballot for your municipality by following this link.

