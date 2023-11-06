Binghamton Bearcats Men’s Basketball 2023-2024 Season Preview

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Last year, the Binghamton Bearcats struggled to a 13-18 overall record, but finished 8-8 in the America East conference, which earned them a spot in the conference tournament for the fourth straight season.

While that overall record isn’t exactly great, it’s because the Bearcats consistently schedule tough opponents in the non-conference part of the schedule, which helps them build towards a better performance by the time conference play rolls around.

“When you play against Power 5 schools they’re always bigger, faster, taller,” said head coach Levell Sanders. “Things like that are always going to be a challenge for us. But I think it prepares us. Because if we can play against a team like that, and play well, it gives you the confidence you need to compete.”

This Bearcats team looks a little different from last year, with departures from a couple key players. But there are some returners, like Dan Petcash, who has spent his whole career at BU, and is helping both the transfers and the freshmen adjust to a new system.

“I just have more experience than some other guys in the program,” Petcash said. “Just playing under coach Levell both as an assistant and now as the head coach, it helps me get guys in the right places and stuff. I also understand more what Coach L wants and what the whole staff wants, so I can be more vocal from that standpoint.”

But perhaps the biggest newcomer is Syracuse transfer Symir Torrence, who played some important minutes for the Orange last year, and is now looking to make a bigger impact on the court in Binghamton.

“Just being ready when the time comes, and I feel like I’m ready. I’ve been preparing for this forever,” said Torrence. “It’s here now, I can’t look back on it. I can’t wait to get out there, put on a show for them, and bring Binghamton basketball to the next level.”

The Bearcats had a warm-up exhibition game last week, an 88-56 win over D’Youville. But the games start counting tomorrow, as the team will travel to Evanston, Illinois to battle the Northwestern Wildcats. Tip off from the north side of Chicago is set for 8pm

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.