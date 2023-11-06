‘Burr Truck’ introduces new electronic battery-powered trucks

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- A local company, Burr Truck, announced that it will be offering new electronic battery-powered trucks.

Burr Truck currently offers electronic truck options from two industry leaders, Volvo and Workhorse. These new trucks include zero emissions, helping to steer us toward the goal of a cleaner and greener New York.

“This is just a really smart investment,” said Broome County Executive, Jason Garner. “You’re giving people the option but the reality is it’s only a matter of time. Just like when people went from horses to the internal combustion engine.”

The trucks are also equipped with durable lightweight components, making them extremely simple and reliable.

“As a state, we have been intentional in making sure we’re doing all that we can to support small businesses,” said State Senator Lea Webb (D, NY-52). “We know we can always do more, and we will, but also to address our ever-growing environmental concerns.”

For more information on the new electronic trucks from Burr Truck, you can visit the website here.

