Mandate for all-electric school buses by 2035 provides unique challenge for school districts

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In 2022, a statewide mandate brought down by Governor Kathy Hochul requires schools to only purchase electric buses by 2027 and have an all-electric fleet by 2035.

But with each individual bus and charger costing in the range of $500,000, school districts across the state are posed with a new challenge: Coming up with the money.

It’s all a part of the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022: It’s a push for a cleaner future for the environment and the students who ride these buses.

Life Scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency, or the EPA, Lily Black said this move will eliminate harmful emissions that children are especially susceptible to.

“Electric school buses have zero tailpipe emissions, meaning that all student drivers and members of the community exposed or that would have been exposed are now exposed to significantly lower concentrations of particulate matter and NOx,” said Black. “Children are often more susceptible to the hazardous effects of pollution, air pollution, what have you because they have higher rates of breathing, higher metabolism and so that kind of makes this so necessary.”

Programs like the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program are looking to push the initiative forward by making $5 billion in funding available nationwide. But many districts throughout the Southern Tier have more questions than answers. One of those questions is the uncertainty if the buses are even capable of running their route.

“At present, my understanding is the technology can get 100 to 120 miles per charge. But under conditions, whether it’s weather or road terrain or changes in elevation, we’re looking at 60 to 80 miles per charge,” said Assistant Superintendent of Instruction for the Windsor Central School District Scott Beattie. “Our average bus does between 100 and 150 miles per day. So, there are a number of questions that we’re going to need to answer in order to make sure we have the correct infrastructure in place.”

While not the largest district in the area, the Maine-Endwell School District faces the unique challenge of navigating both rural and urban terrain.

Superintendent Jason Van Fossen said an ongoing study looks to see how this will play a factor.

“We are a 50 square mile school district. There are school districts much larger,” said Van Fossen. “We do have different topography and different terrain. That’s all part of the fleet study, all of our buses will be studied as to the terrain, the mileage, and then how many stops and starts.”

Administrators have concerns about meeting the governor’s goal, but one thing they are certain of is the cost of new electric buses will be significantly higher than prior bus purchases.

Another concern for the Windsor Central School District is the obsolescence period.

“It’s predicted that they’ll have a lifespan of five to eight years,” said Beattie. “What’s not clear is under what circumstances is that lifespan. So, we’re anticipating that potentially our replacement cycle will have to become sooner.”

However, Beattie said buying the new buses will not be the only expense.

“Look at our current transportation facility, even the lifts potentially aren’t strong enough to lift the new buses in terms of the size of the buses,” said Beattie. “There’s going to need to be site work within the transportation building regarding that infrastructure in addition to charging stations and then back that up outside of the building, the electricity feeding the building, a study needs to be done on the transformer and whether that’s up to the capability.”

Van Fossen said he wonders how field trips and travel for sports will have to be redesigned as a result of the range of these buses.

“We have a lot of bus and transportation trips that go beyond our school district,” said Van Fossen. “We take students to field trips, we take students to athletic contests and to other events that are well above the range that these electric buses, at least as we’ve been told, are capable.”

Funding for these bus purchases will likely have to come from a capital project and like any taxpayer purchase, will require voter approval.

Earlier this year, the Marathon Central School District received a $1 million grant for three electric buses, but after the community resoundingly voted against the purchase the district was forced to give back the funding.

Van Fossen said he’s curious if voter approval can be waived, as these purchases are mandated by New York State.

“We have traditionally had our voters approve our bus purchases,” said Van Fossen. “If that becomes an issue where voters are not supporting our purchases, and they happen to be electric buses, that’s a situation that has to be rectified because, at this point as a mandate, we can’t choose to not follow it.”

