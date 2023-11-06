Meet the candidates running for Binghamton City Court Judge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The two candidates running for Binghamton City Court Judge are Republican Sophie Bergman and Democrat Debra Gelson.

“I came to Broome in 2009 and I actually started in City Court,” said Bergman. “I was a traffic local court assistant while I was at the District Attorney’s office from 2009 to 2017.”

Bergman left in 2017 and practiced civil and criminal defense at a law firm. She eventually found her way back to city court and has been a city court judge since January 2023.

Gelson has a similar experience to Bergman.

“I’ve been an attorney for almost 50 years,” said Gelson. “I was also a judge for 10 years in a very busy court in a city very similar to Binghamton.”

Gelson and Bergman have been meeting voters at their homes for the past six months. They said they’ve loved connecting with voters on a deeper level.

“It’s important that if I am asking for their vote they see my face,” said Bergman. “I can tell them about my experience because we run on our experience.”

Gelson’s campaign has also focused on connecting with voters regarding issues of domestic violence. She has had the opportunity to speak with voters about these problems which she said has made her a more understanding candidate for the position.

Bergman has already been on the bench for the past 10 months. She said being a balanced judge is her main goal.

“The most important thing is knowing the law,” said Bergman. “It’s important to be fair and impartial and to treat every litigant with respect.”

The candidates said they hope their experience provides you the guidance you need to make a decision on election day.

