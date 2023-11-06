New ambulance is on the way for New Berlin Ambulance Service

NEW BERLIN, NY (WBNG) -- The Village of New Berlin has been without a permanent ambulance for the past few months, but a new ambulance is on the way, according to the mayor.

Village of New Berlin Mayor Peter Lennon said the new ambulance will arrive around Thanksgiving and it will allow the village to better serve the community.

The previous ambulance broke down due to old age and Lennon said repairing it was not an option.

“It’s been a challenge to try to get a repair done at a reasonable rate,” said Lennon. “As your fleet ages, you have older parts that you have to try to get through the supply system as well so it’s kind of a perfect storm that we’ve got here.”

The village has been renting an ambulance from nearby towns for the time being.

However, this has strained the budget: It costs the village $3,000 a month to rent an ambulance from Sidney.

New Berlin’s Ambulance Service also faces another major problem. New York State is one of the 39 states that does not deem ambulance service as an essential service.

This means that there is no state or federal funding available to help ease some of the financial burden. Lennon said they have relied mostly on the revenue from the ambulance’s operations, but even that has proven to be faulty.

One of the main ways the ambulance makes revenue is through its transport system. This means for every patient transported to the hospital, the ambulance gets reimbursed. However, Lennon said people often opt out of this option.

“That means our ambulance service has gone to a call, spent maybe three hours going out, stabilized the patient and made them feel comfortable again,” Lennon said. “But they come back to the station with no revenue since the patient didn’t want to go to a hospital.”

Now, that the new ambulance is on the way, Lennon and the entire EMS team are excited to operate like normal once again.

“We’re getting away from the loaners,” said Paramedic Administrator Randy Brundage. “We will have something more permanent, something we can maintain on our own schedule.”

